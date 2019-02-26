- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at some of the heartfelt messages Roman Reigns received on social media after making his big return to WWE on last night's RAW.

- WWE tweeted this video of The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, taunting WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and Bayley. The IIconics points to how Banks and Bayley have been to WWE NXT and RAW since winning the titles, but they haven't been to SmackDown because they're scared. They go on to say they will win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in 2019 because they are iconic.

- Batista took to Twitter this evening to respond to the earlier warning from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. As noted, Flair warned Batista after The Animal crashed last night's birthday celebration on RAW and used Flair to send a warning to Triple H, presumably for a match at WrestleMania 35.

As seen below, Batista tweeted a "Game Over" GIF at The Nature Boy and wrote, "Part''s just gettin started my man [emoji]"