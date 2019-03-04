- Above is the recap video for Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! network, the 7th episode of the 4th season. This episode featured The Bella Twins turning on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and more with Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette.

- RAW Superstar Jason Jordan has been sitting in on important WWE creative meetings as of late, according to @Wrestlevotes. Jordan's ideas and opinions are reportedly viewed in high regard. It was reported back in December 2018 that Jordan had been working backstage as a producer since he was able to return to the road with WWE. Jordan has been out of action since February 2018 after undergoing neck surgery.

There's no word on when Jordan might be cleared to return to the ring, but he continues to work with doctors in Birmingham, Alabama. It was reported in January that Jordan was still having issues with his gripping power, his inability to make a fist in one hand, and his inability to fully control the same hand. It was also noted that WWE officials gave him the work as a producer because his in-ring return was pushed back.

- As noted, the tournament to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy for WrestleMania 35 will continue on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode as Oney Lorcan faces Humberto Carrillo while Akira Tozawa faces Cedric Alexander. The tournament kicked off last Tuesday with Drew Gulak defeating Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese defeating Kalisto. The winner of Gulak vs. Nese will go on to the finals to face Lorcan, Carrillo, Alexander or Tozawa. The tournament winner will then challenge Murphy at the biggest show of the year.

Below is video of Lorcan sending a warning to Carrillo ahead of their match on Tuesday.

"This message is for Humberto Carrillo," Lorcan said. "This Tuesday night, WWE Network, 205 Live, Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carrillo. I know you said you were going to do your best, and I know you really want to go to your first WrestleMania, Humberto. That's not going to happen. Nothing will stop me from winning this tournament and nobody is going to stop me from going to WrestleMania. It's not your time, Humberto."