Jack Swagger may be done with WWE, for now, but he's done completely done with wrestling. He's wrestled on the indie scene a bit since leaving WWE and also wrestled for Lucha Undergroud where he became the promotion's heavyweight champion.

Swagger talked about the future of Lucha Underground and also revealed his friendship with R-Truth after Truth performed his Bellator entrance.

"Didn't he look like a star out there," Swagger asked of Truth on our WINCLY podcast. "I was so proud of my dawg and I can't say enough of how cool it is…

"He was one of the first people I told I was gonna leave the company. I said back then, 'Hey, when I go and fight, you're gonna be performing my entrance song.' We would get goosebumps riding down the road and it was almost a two year journey to make it happen.

"To have one of my best friends in the world to be there for my MMA debut…pretty cool and something I will take with me and put up there with being managed by Zeb or winning a World Heavyweight Championship.

R-Truth made his WWE return and Swagger made his WWE debut in 2008 and the two have been friends ever since. Swagger further discussed their friendship and why they get along so well.

"It was years and years of riding together," stated Swagger. "We were both on the same shows and got to know each other. We have similar friends and similar experiences over the last 12 years that really solidified each other in each other's lives and our kids' lives. He's Uncle Ronnie to my kids.

"I can't put a finger on one thing but I'm a good guy to be around and he recognized that. He's like, 'Jake, you're awesome!' He started imitating me a lot and I'm like, 'Alright dawg, you can copy my swag a bit [laughs]!'

"I could tell you one of the reasons we hang out, but we can't talk about that..."

Last year Swagger made his Lucha Underground debut under the moniker of "The Savage" Jake Strong. He defeated Pentagon to become the new Lucha Underground Champion but is unsure if there will be another season.

"In 2018 I was very optimistic about it, but I haven't heard anything since we wrapped in April," revealed Swagger. "It's very cool when it comes around, but sitting around and waiting for it isn't very cool especially when it's just crickets and no one knows.

"I was very happy to be a part of season four and I'm still the current Lucha Underground Heavyweight Champion so the line starts here. It's a great place to work but I'm tired sitting around waiting on them."

Many wrestlers signed with Lucha Underground have expressed unhappiness in that they are essentially locked into contracts with the promotion and unable to work elsewhere. Swagger mentioned why he's not a part of that group "being held hostage" by their Lucha Underground contracts.

"No, my sister is a great lawyer and she handles all of my contracts," said Swagger. "We've had some of the wrestlers go through her to straighten out anything. It hasn't been very hard or a back-and-forth type deal.

"I haven't had any problems with it. Tessa Hager – if you guys need any contract help, she's awesome."

The full audio from Jack Swagger's exclusive Wrestling Inc interview was included as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. In the full interview Jack discusses being victorious in his Bellator debut, did Vince McMahon call him?, his next Bellator fight, his friendship with R-Truth, the future of Lucha Underground, Arn Anderson's WWE release, the launch of AEW and more.

