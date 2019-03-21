WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appeared on ESPN's Outside The Lines program today and confirmed that he's in talks with All Elite Wrestling.

Despite being under contract with WWE until next week, JR said that he has been in talks with AEW.

"I don't know, we're talking," JR revealed when asked if he's going to AEW next. "I just haven't signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma, I got a real agent now, man. So, they're working on it. I'd like to get into some voice-over work, I'd like to do some... I wouldn't mind having a radio gig doing college football."

Ross recently confirmed on The Ross Report that his WWE contract was expiring at the end of this month.

"There [are] a lot of big things on the horizon," Ross said. "I'll leave you with that. There [are] so many rumors out there, 'this is going to happen,' 'that is going to happen.' All I can tell you is this: I'm not keeping any secret. My contract with WWE is up at the end of March. What happens after that is not up to me entirely. It takes two to tango on any front you go to. So, all I know is I'm not worried about any of it. I'm not worried about how to get my groceries in 2019. All is good. Life is good. It's going to be an amazing year. Huge things on the horizon. I've got a feeling. I really believe that for all of us, and no better time in our lifetime to be a wrestling fan."

He later revealed on another episode of his podcast that the WWE contract officially expired on March 29. Ross said he recently spoke with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the two mutually agreed that it's time to move on.

After being away from WWE since 2013, Ross returned to work for WWE under a two-year deal a few weeks after his wife passed in the spring of 2017, calling the No Holds Barred match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He would also do commentary for the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and certain NXT matches. Ross would reunite with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler to call some of the action at the RAW 25th anniversary special in January 2018, then call the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Lawler and Byron Saxton at WrestleMania 34 in early April 2018. Ross last appeared for WWE as a pre-show panel guest for the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia in late April 2018.

Below is a clip of JR on OTL today: