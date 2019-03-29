Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer, "Good Ol' J.R." Jim Ross, confirmed that he would be parting ways with the WWE when his current contract expired.

On his show, The Ross Report, J.R. mentioned that a lot of great opportunities are coming up even if his time with WWE has reached it's conclusion.

"There [are] a lot of big things on the horizon," Ross said. "I'll leave you with that. There [are] so many rumors out there, 'this is going to happen,' 'that is going to happen.' All I can tell you is this: I'm not keeping any secret. My contract with WWE is up at the end of March. What happens after that is not up to me entirely. It takes two to tango on any front you go to. So, all I know is I'm not worried about any of it. I'm not worried about how to get my groceries in 2019. All is good."

The last day of J.R.'s contract with WWE has arrived, and J.R. took to Twitter to comment on what today entails. Ross wrote, "Big day...it's the final day of my contract with WWE after 26 years. A WWE camera crew arriving at my home today to record for an Undertaker documentary. I'm honored to be a part of it. Great way to exit."

There's no official word on what is next for J.R. We previously noted that despite being under contract with WWE until today, he has been in talks with AEW.

"I don't know, [AEW and I are] talking," JR said. "I just haven't signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma, I got a real agent now, man. So, they're working on it. I'd like to get into some voice-over work, I'd like to do some... I wouldn't mind having a radio gig doing college football."

