WWE has announced via a press release that Rock N' Roll icon Joan Jett will be performing at WrestleMania 35. The Hall of Famer will be doing a live rendition of Bad Reputation, a song Ronda Rousey uses as her theme music.

"The Queen of Rock N' Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere." stated SVP and General Manager of WWE Music Group Neil Lawi."Her performance at this year's WrestleMania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honored to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage."

Ronda has been using Bad Reputation as her entrance since she started MMA. It became a rallying cry while she became the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Founder of the Runaways, Joan Jett has entertained many for over 40 years with her songs, "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "I love Rock 'N Roll". She is not the first artist to perform a superstar's entrance. She joins Snoop Dogg, Motorhead, Rev Theory, Limp Bizkit and Mark Crozer among others.

Ronda Rousey is set to defend the Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. The event takes place April 7th inside MetLife Stadium.