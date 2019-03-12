John Cena took to Instagram today and posted a rare throwback photo of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, fueling speculation on a Cena vs. Angle match at WrestleMania 35.

Cena has used his Instagram account to tease feuds in the past. He posted several photos of The Undertaker, also with no captions, leading up to their match at WrestleMania 34.

Cena would be a good fit for Angle's last opponent because of the history that they have. Cena debuted on WWE SmackDown back on June 27, 2002 by answering an open challenge from Angle. Cena lost that match but it began his historic WWE run.

As noted, Angle announced on last night's RAW that he will have his farewell match at WrestleMania 35 next month. For those who missed it, Angle mentioned in a post-RAW interview that names discussed for his last match included Cena, AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

There has been speculation on a Cena vs. Joe title match for WrestleMania 35, but Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cena vs. Joe was not the plan for WrestleMania 35, at least as of a week ago.

You can see Cena's Instagram post below: