- Impact Wrestling posted the above video teasing the return of the Dark Realm this Friday. Rosemary will challenge Su Yung for Allie's soul. The former Knockouts Champion returned from an eight-month TV absence in January due to injury. This will be one of the final TV appearances for Allie, who just recently signed a deal with AEW.

- Major League Wrestling announced that Teddy Hart will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Ace Austin on April 5th during their Battle Riot event. Taking place after their Rise of the Renegades event, the match will take place inside the Melrose Ballroom. Already scheduled is The Battle Riot match, featuring talents like MJF, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Low Ki.

- It appears that Johnny Impact will no longer be teaming with Team Impact and Brian Cage against Team Lucha Underground at United We Stand. In a recorded message, the Impact World Champion stated he would deal with Cage at Rebellion and will be refusing to team with the members of the Impact Wrestling roster. He will instead be competing in the Ultimate X match for a shot at the X Division Championship. He joins Jake Crist, Dante Fox, Jack Evans, Pat Buck and Kotto Brazil in the bout.

United We Stand takes place on April 4th inside the Rahway Recreation Center in Rahway, NJ. Tickets are still available for the event.