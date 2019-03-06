Too many, actor Luke Perry was best known as Dylan Mckay from Beverly Hills 90210. But to Jungle Boy Nate Coy, Perry was simply known as dad.

Perry died earlier this week at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week. He left behind two kids with the oldest being Jungle Boy, the wrestling persona of Jack Perry.

Jungle Boy is poised for big things in 2019 after signing with All Elite Wrestling. But his work will take a backseat to his real life for the time being and he remembered his father on Instagram.

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," wrote Jungle Boy. "He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

"I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.

"I love you Dad."

Jungle Boy has withdrawn from a couple of events he was scheduled for during this period of mourning. He will no longer be at the Bar Wrestling show on March 13 or at Wrestle Summit presented by PCW Ultra on March 29.

Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7FkFGZq20a — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) March 6, 2019

We are saddened to announce Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 29th "WRESTLE SUMMIT" event. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family.



Changes to the card will be announced in the coming days. — PCW ULTRA • WRESTLE SUMMIT • 3/29/19 (@PCWULTRA) March 6, 2019

Perry played an important role in Jungle Boy getting signed to AEW as the promotion initially offered him a two year deal. However, Perry, who worked in Hollywood for over 35 years, brought his lawyers to the negotiations and Jungle Boy opted to go with a shorter deal instead.

There's no word yet on Jungle Boy's next wrestling appearance, but he is expected to be among the many faces seen when AEW holds their debut event with May's Double or Nothing.