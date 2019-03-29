Kenny Omega is one of the biggest stars in wrestling to never step foot in WWE. Well, he was signed to WWE in 2005 and 2006, but he only competed in their developmental territory at the time, Deep South Wrestling.

Shortly after that, Omega went to Japan where he made his name. He says his career was at a crossroads at that time and admits that he has no clue what he would be doing today had he not gone overseas. He appeared on TSN's Jay and Dan where he was asked what his career would look like without the Japan experience.

"It would be over. It would be ballgame. I don't know what I'd be doing," Omega said before adding he was also involved in MMA at the time but still wanted to be a performer.

"I wanted to be entertaining. I wanted to put on a show for everyone…I felt that my [MMA] matches were boring so I decided to give it one more kick at the can.

While wrestling at what was supposed to be his farewell tour in the United States, he got scouted and went to Japan. What was supposed to be a short stint ended up being the thing that turned his career around.

"I thought I was going to be in Japan for one month but that turned into 10 years," stated Omega. "And then I thought I would end my career in Japan but there's this whole new opportunity with AEW and I'm taking my craft and unique style to North America and I'm really excited about that."

Regarding his short stint with WWE, Omega said that their creative restrictions played a part in him leaving and never returning.

"It just wasn't for me," Omega said of the WWE. "I learned a lot of things that helped me take the next step after I left WWE. I had always felt when I had full creative control of my own person and own ideas that I could be the true me and show my full potential."

While Omega says back then he wasn't a good fit for WWE, he admits that now he probably is and even thought about signing with them recently.

"At that stage of my career, probably not. 10 or 12 years later, yeah, now would be a good time. I was actually considering going there earlier in the year, but AEW just seemed right for me. I always get really excited at the idea of having full creative control and just doing new things," said Omega.

"To me that's exciting as a performer. I felt that was probably what was best for me, as of right now."