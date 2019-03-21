- Above is the History of Hiroshi Tanahashi: Part 2, which looks at the years from 2009 until this past January when he defeated Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. If you missed it, below is part one.

- ROH announced the full schedule for G1 Supercard Festival of Honor (seen here) featuring numerous meet and greets, Q&As, and a press conference. Individual tickets for meet and greets go on sale March 21 at 12 pm ET.

- Flip Gordon will be making his return to an ROH ring on March 31 at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore, Maryland. Gordon has been out since January with a torn MCL in his right knee. Gordon was never expected to miss the G1 Supercard, although he doesn't currently have a match on the event.

- As noted, AEW brought in DDT Pro-Wrestling Star, Michael Nakazawa, who was joined by Kenny Omega (via video) at the most recent DDT event. Omega wanted to let the crowd know AEW is bringing in Nakazawa, but he will still be appearing for DDT. Omega also teased maybe he'll show back up in his old stomping grounds in the future.