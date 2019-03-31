Last night at a PCW event in Winnipeg, Kenny Omega wrestled his first match since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

Omega worked a 6-man tag match with Don Callis as one of his opponents. The two have built up a bit of a rivalry in the promotion with Callis turning on Omega back in October.

For Callis, it was his first match in about 15 years, and he made it count by defeating Omega with a codebreaker.

Omega will take on Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas. In the videos below, you can see most of last night's match.

