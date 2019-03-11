- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival attack Aleister Black and Ricochet after their win over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder about the attack. Cathy asked if they could explain their actions.

Wilder responded, "Absolutely, we'd love to explain our action. We... they needed to be made an example of, Cathy. They come to RAW, they come to Monday Night RAW, where we run the tag team division, where we are the top guys of the division, and they try to make their names at our expense, at the expense of The Revival, at the expense of the top guys. Can you fathom that, can you understand that? They're trying to make us a stepping stone."

Dawson added, "They said they were a threat to me and Dash, they said they were a threat to the RAW Tag Team Championships. Well there's one thing you don't do and that's threaten me, and you don't threaten my family. This man is our family, this is our heirloom, and you're going to respect is at all costs, OK? This is what puts money in our bank and this is what we feed our families with. Aleister and Ricochet, I've been where you've been, we've been where you've been. We made that place famous and without us, you're nothing. You will not come to Monday Night RAW and make your name off The Revival. FTR Jack, there ain't nobody better than us and we're the absolute best tag team on this planet, and we'll prove that. But for now, top guys out."

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW went off the air in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley had been advertised locally as the dark main event.

- As noted, WWE announced on Monday that they have signed three new WWE Performance Center recruits for WWE NXT - former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E, former ROH star Stokely Hathaway and second generation wrestler Cal Bloom. Kevin Owens took to Twitter and reacted to the news of WWE signing Hathaway.

Owens wrote, "Hey @StokelyHathaway is one of the most entertaining dudes I've ever seen. I had no idea this was happening but I'm so happy it did. Fantastic news."

