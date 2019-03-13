- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe after last night's SmackDown tag team match, which saw Rey Mysterio and R-Truth defeat Joe and Andrade. Joe sends a warning to Mysterio and says he's coming to collect a debt.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will have a special start time of 4pm ET. The episode will be headlined by The Coffey Brothers vs. WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in tag team action.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Adam Cole vs. Punishment Martinez

* 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: The Forgotten Sons vs. Moustache Mountain

* 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. DIY

* Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, next week's WWE SmackDown will feature Kofi Kingston vs. Joe, The Bar, Randy Orton and Rowan in a Gauntlet Match, as ordered by Vince McMahon. Kofi will earn a WrestleMania 35 title shot from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan if he can win. Kofi took to Twitter and reacted to the match.

Kofi wrote, "I've always known that my road to the WWE Championship was never going to be an easy one, but next weeks gauntlet match will be a tough and seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb...so let's get our mountain boots on and get to climbing. #LFG"

You can see his full tweet below: