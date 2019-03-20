As we continue on the road to WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston met another roadblock on last night's episode of SmackDown. In order for Kingston to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, Vince McMahon declared he would have to defeat The Bar, WWE US Champion Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and Erick Rowan in a Gauntlet Match.

The New Day member was able to do so, but Vince returned once again to let Kingston know he had one final opponent to face, Daniel Bryan. Kingston came up short against the champion a few minutes later.

In an interview with with SPORTbible, Kingston said overcoming obstacles is nothing new to him as his size was always an issue in WWE. Despite that, Kingston became a champion multiple times over with the promotion.

"I was never going to be the one to get recognition because of my looks," Kingston said. "There are guys who are way taller than me, weigh a lot more than me, are stronger than me, not faster than me but all other aspects people get recognized and looked at and opportunities based on how they look. I've been fighting that battle my entire lifetime. To get to WWE I was told I wasn't big enough, I wasn't strong enough and low and behold here I am, multiple time champion, hopefully soon we can say I'm WWE Champion!"

As noted, Kingston commented after last night's match on Twitter, "I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support."