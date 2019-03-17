It was noted yesterday that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin had reached out via Instagram to express his personal interest in becoming Kurt Angle's opponent for his retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

Although their relationship has seen many up and downs since it's inception, Benjamin and Angle first appeared on WWE TV together in the latter part of 2002, when Shelton joined "The World's Greatest Tag Team" alongside Charlie Haas and their mentor at the time, Kurt. Under Angle's tutelage, Benjamin & Haas won their first tag team championships just a month after their debut and they would go on to be two-time champions before the team went their separate ways.

Angle has now responded to Benjamin's challenge with a simple but enthusiastic, "I'm game!"

We will keep you updated in to tomorrow night's WWE RAW to see if this is the actual direction that WWE creative will take Angle's retirement storyline. You can read the full posts below: