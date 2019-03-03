- The video above is the full WWE United States Championship match between Kevin Owens and then-U.S. Champion, A.J. Styles from WWE Battleground 2017. The ending of the match would see Owens reverse a crossface submission hold in to a pinning predicament for the 3 count on Styles.

- As previously noted, Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) took to Twitter one week after his WWE release, and announced that he is now accepting bookings for wrestling events after May 31. To go along with the multiple bookings Dillinger has taken this week, he has also released some brand new merchandise on prowrestlingtees.com. One shirt reads, "Live For Revenge", and the others combine a skull with Canada's traditional maple leaf.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to social media earlier today to reflect on the 20 year anniversary of his in-ring debut on WWE Sunday Night Heat. Angle wrote, "20 years ago, I made my debut on Saturday night heat. I just started my wrestling training at the time. I never imagined I would be back in WWE 20 years later. I'm getting old. Lol. #itstrue #wwe #wrestling #olympichero."

You can see the full Instagram post below: