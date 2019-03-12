As seen above, Lana has released her latest "I'm Salty" video to the personal YouTube channel that she shares with Rusev. She teased that there would be breaking news for SmackDown and WrestleMania 35 in the video.

The wacky video begins with Lana confirming that she's suffering from some kind of leg injury, which is why she's been wearing the walking boot as of late. She also went in on Mandy Rose for declaring her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at WWE Fastlane, which Asuka won this past Sunday.

"Once again, I want to address the elephant in the room. Yes, this is still an injury," Lana said while pointing to her boot. "I understand you're watching this because you're salty, too. Back to addressing the elephant in the room, you know what I've realized, and there are a lot of things I want to talk about but one thing that I really, really realized is, I have been really, really dumb and stupid lately. Here you have Mandy Rose, who announced, just announced that she was going to face Asuka at Fastlane. Now, to my understanding, there was an announcement made on RAW saying only the McMahon Family could make title matches. Only the McMahon Family - Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H because he's a part of the McMahon Family, can make official title matches that are on RAW or SmackDown, or on pay-per-views. So, how is Mandy making a declaration that she has a title match at Fastlane vs. Asuka? Also, like, I just love how everyone was declaring when they were in the Elimination Chambers."

Lana continued the rant and then declared that she will be facing Asuka at WrestleMania 35. It's been rumored that there will be a multi-woman match for Asuka's title at WrestleMania but there's no word yet on who the participants might be.

"So, first of all I want to talk about how I'm salty that I was so dumb and stupid to pick up that I could declare, I don't need to just wait for the McMahon Family to make announcements for myself, to declare that I'm going to have title matches. Duh! Now I've got it, lesson learned. So, you know what I'm going to do? Breaking news is happening. Breaking news. I am declaring that I am going to face Asuka at WrestleMania for the Women's SmackDown Live Title. Yes, I am facing her at WrestleMania for the title and I'm going to become women's champion at WrestleMania. I'm declaring, I'm grabbing the brass ring. Yes, I am... right now, from YouTube. I'm grabbing the brass ring. And all the people that are getting all mad, all this and that, you're salty, too. So, you might as well just pull pull this [salt shaker] out and pour some salt. We're all salty, so stay salty because I'm about to become women's champion, SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania."

Lana went on ranting about declaring matches in WWE, all while sprinkling more salt on her dog.

Cameraman Rusev must have realized how bizarre the promo was as Lana called him out. She said, "Why are you shaking your head Rusev, seriously? Are you salty over there too?"