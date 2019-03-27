It was confirmed this week that Joey Ryan, Thunder Rosa (Kobra Moon), Ivelisse Velez and El Hijo del Fantasma (King Cuerno) were released from their Lucha Underground contracts.

There's now speculation on King Cuerno possibly going to WWE in the near future. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cuerno had an offer from WWE at one point. There's no word yet on if WWE still has interest in the former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, but it was assumed that the offers still stand.

Cuerno was reportedly offered a spot in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016, but Lucha Underground and AAA would not allow him to enter.

Regarding Velez possibly coming to WWE, Meltzer noted that she has had behind-the-scenes issues with people in WWE in the past, which is why she's not there now. There's been no recent talk of Velez possibly returning to WWE, but that could change as WWE looks to sign as many talents from the indies as they can. She was signed to a WWE developmental deal from 2011-2012, working under the name Sofia Cortez. She also worked WWE Tough Enough in 2011.

There's been rumors on Lucha Underground being done, but that's not official yet. Chris DeJoseph, the Lucha Underground Co-Executive Producer, stated last month that he thought the show was "dead" when asked about season 5 taking place.