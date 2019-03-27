We noted before this week's WWE SmackDown hit the air how it appeared that the women's Fatal 4 Way between Mandy Rose, Carmella, Naomi and Sonya Deville had been nixed after WWE removed it from the official SmackDown preview, and they removed a backstage promo from Carmella to promote the match. The winner of the Fatal 4 Way was to go on to WrestleMania 35 to challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Title. We then found out that the Fatal 4 Way was nixed because Charlotte Flair was capturing the title from Asuka during the SmackDown broadcast.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for blue brand Superstars like Asuka and the Fatal 4 Way competitors at WrestleMania 35, but it could be the 2nd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, which has been rumored for the card. Rose, Deville, Carmella and Naomi all took to Twitter during SmackDown to express frustration over their opportunity being pulled.

Rose took a shot at new SmackDown Women's Champion Flair and wrote, "Putting all the equity in the wrong blonde... #smh #GodsGreatestCreation #Sdlive"

Rose's partner Sonya Deville also posted one of the bolder tweets after the match was nixed. She wrote, "I'm a very very patient person with a long fuse, but let me tell you when it blows, you won't want to be the one in my way. #HairUpSquareUp"

Carmella responded to the change with the "expressionless face" emoji and posted another tweet that said, "Push through" with the woman shrugging emoji. She agreed with a fan who said they were sad that they didn't get to see Carmella in the Fatal 4 Way, and re-tweeted a fan who wrote the "#GiveSDWomenAChance" hashtag.

Naomi addressed the change with a simple comment on Twitter - "Welp."

Lana also took to Twitter and commented on the Fatal 4 Way being pulled. She wrote, "I see that there is a lot of #salty tweets that four women didn't get their number 1 contender opportunity tonight [emoji] well join the #salty club ! Maybe NOW you understand why I stay #SALTY"

Naomi was already upset when Lana posted another tweet that mocked SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for how they helped The New Day win the Gauntlet Match main event by forfeiting. Naomi fired back at Lana and warned her, writing, "Don't start tonight is not the night! I got plenty of pepper to go with that #salt"

You can see the tweets from Rose, Deville, Carmella, Naomi and Lana below:

