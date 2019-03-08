Perhaps rumors of WWE putting an end to its current brand extension are true.

Before her SmackDown women's title match with Asuka this Sunday at Fastlane, Mandy Rose hit the media circuit.

Speaking with Planeta Wrestling, Rose was asked if she is in favor of wrestlers like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair crossing brands so freely.

"I think its great," Rose said. "Why not mesh the brands more? I don't think there is anything wrong with that. The meshing of the brands is great. I think it brings excitement. It brings anticipation of not knowing who's going to be on Monday night Raw or on Tuesday night SmackDown so I think it's really awesome. In general the women are just killing it."

Rose also kept her eye on the her title shot versus Asuka this Sunday. The 27-year-old has a possible redesign for the title if she were to win it.

"I would definitely throw some gold in there," Rose said. "More gold than it has. Because the golden goddess over here has to have some gold. I'd probably put a doughnut on it because Sonya (Deville) and I are obsessed with doughnuts. We do our YouTube series every week, DA MANDYZ DONUTZ. I like the blue. I'm not going to lie, the blue matches my eyes perfect."

You can check out the full interview with Rose in the video above.