For first time since what appeared to be a scary close call on Monday night, Mandy Rose is commenting on Askua's injury.

Talk Sport sat down with Rose to discuss her recent rise in WWE. When asked about the WWE Live event occurring in her hometown in New York, the topic of Askua's injury was also brought up.

Rose was candid with her answer.

"I was in my hometown, it was really great to be home," Rose said. "I had about 30 people – friends and family – there that were all front row. I had all my nieces and nephews and it was really amazing to have them all there. Of course, not everything always goes according to plan and accidents happen.

"So, unfortunately, there was a little accident and we took the proper precautions and thankfully, Asuka is fine and she's doing OK. You know, stuff happens. You can't dwell on it, you just gotta move on."

Following the incident on Monday night, both Rose and Asuka made brief appearances on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown. Rose had a surprisingly short match and win over Naomi. Askua got physical and attacked both Rose and Sonya Deville while they celebrated on the entrance ramp.

It appears Asuka will be good to go for her title defense against Mandy Rose this Sunday at Fastlane.