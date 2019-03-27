- In the video above, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announces Oney Lorcan as the newest member of the WWE Cruiserweight division. Lorcan will now work 205 Live and WWE NXT.

"WWE Universe, this is 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. I said at the beginning of the year that you would be seeing some new faces here on 205 Live. We've already added Humberto Carrillo to the Cruiserweight division, now I'm proud to announce to you that Oney Lorcan will not only be competing for NXT, but also going forward will be competing on 205 Live in the Cruiserweight division. He's excited for this tremendous opportunity, and so am I," Maverick announced.

This week's 205 Live episode saw Lorcan watch Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari from ringside, which was the main event. Below is video from the match and post-match angle. Lorcan had words with Alexander at the end of the match and that led to Alexander rolling Daivari back into the ring, but Daivari then rolled Alexander up for the win. After the match, Lorcan attacked Alexander and laid him out. Alexander fought back but Lorcan dropped him to end the show. The announcers noted that Lorcan is upset over Alexander defeating him in the WWE Cruiserweight #1 Contender's tournament a few weeks back.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas turns 47 years old today while former TNA Knockout SoCal Val turns 33 and Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi turns 52.

- Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley and Mickie James visited troops at Fort Meade near Washington, DC on Tuesday. They then represented WWE at the USO Metro DC 37th Annual Awards Dinner in DC. Below are a few shots from the appearances:

A huge round of applause to salute #MedalofHonor recipients and their Acts of Valor. We are humbled to have so many heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty with us this evening for #USOAwards! pic.twitter.com/KZQazMLAwL — USO-Metro (@USOMetroDC) March 26, 2019