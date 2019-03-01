As we reported back in January, Nikki Bella is currently dating Artem Chigvintsev, who was her partner on Dancing With The Stars. They competed on the 25th season of the show in 2017, and lasted nearly two months before finally being eliminated.

This is Nikki's first relationship since she broke up with John Cena in April of 2018. At the time, a lot of fans were speculating that the split was a publicity stunt.

According to TMZ, Nikki's relationship with Artem appears to be turning serious. It was noted that Nikki is completely done with Cena "and she sees no future with him."

TMZ added that Artem flew out to Los Angeles on Monday and went on a date with Nikki to Wally's in Beverly Hills, as seen below.