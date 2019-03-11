NJPW New Japan Cup first round ended earlier today with SANADA defeating Hirooki Goto in the main event to advance in the single elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, Hikuleo and Chase Owens def. Juice Robinson, YOSHI-HASHI, Michael Elgin and Yuua Uemura

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Ren Narita

* Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma def. Zack Zabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii def. Lance Archer and Taichi

* Mikey Nicholls, Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Shota Umino, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Cup Matches

* Toru Yano def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Colt Cabana def. Togi Makabe

* Minoru Suzuki def. Satoshi Kojima

* SANADA def. Hirooki Goto

Round two of the New Japan Cup begins on March 13. The matches will then continue to take place on March 14, 16 and 17. Here are the matches for the second round:

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Taichi

* YOSHI-HASHI v. Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada v. Mikey Nicholls

* Will Ospreay v. Lance Archer

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kota Ibushi v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Colt Cabana v. Toru Yano

* Minoru Suzuki v. SANADA