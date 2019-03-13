The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup started today with Tomohiro Ishii defeating Taichi in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo def. Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura

* Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima def. Manabu Nakanishi, Toa Henare and Yuji Nagata

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Michael Elgin, Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* EVIL and SANADA def. Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi def. Taka Michinoku, Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Mikey Nicholls, Ryusuke Taguchi and Colt Cabana def. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano

New Japan Cup Matches

* YOSHI-HASHi def. Chase Owens

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Taichi

YOSHI-HASHI will now face Ishii in the first quarterfinal match of the NJ Cup, taking place on March 20. Night two of the second round begins tomorrow (March 14) morning. Here are the next set of tournament matches.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Mikey Nicholls

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer