The quarterfinals of the NJPW New Japan Cup began today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Will Ospreay in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. Tomohiro Ishii also defeated YOSHI-HASHI to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.
Below are the full results:
* Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yuya Uemura def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji
* Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Hikuleo
* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Taichi def. Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin and Toru Yano
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi and Ren Narita
* EVIL and SANADA def. Colt Cabana and Toa Henare
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino
New Japan Cup matches
* Tomohiro Ishii def. YOSHI-HASHI
* Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay
Ishii will now face Okada in the semifinals. The Quarterfinals continue tomorrow morning (March 21st) with the following matches:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Colt Cabana v. SANADA