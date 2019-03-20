The quarterfinals of the NJPW New Japan Cup began today with Kazuchika Okada defeating Will Ospreay in the main event to advance in the single-elimination tournament. Tomohiro Ishii also defeated YOSHI-HASHI to advance. The winner will receive an opportunity against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 inside Madison Square Garden.

Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yuya Uemura def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji

* Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Hikuleo

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Taichi def. Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin and Toru Yano

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi and Ren Narita

* EVIL and SANADA def. Colt Cabana and Toa Henare

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino

New Japan Cup matches

* Tomohiro Ishii def. YOSHI-HASHI

* Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay

Ishii will now face Okada in the semifinals. The Quarterfinals continue tomorrow morning (March 21st) with the following matches:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Colt Cabana v. SANADA

