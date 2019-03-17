Bullet Club member and one-half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions "Guerrillas of Destiny", Tama Tonga took to Twitter to express how he felt about Jay and Mark Briscoe losing the ROH Tag Team titles last Friday at the ROH 17th Anniversary PPV. They lost their tag team bout against PCO and Brody King, who are part of the stable Villain Enterprises.

Tonga wrote on Twitter: "Damn Briscoes..."

Newly crowned ROH Tag Team Champion Brody King noticed the tweet and responded, "New Champ, who's this?"

Tonga then clapped back with, "Who's Asking?" He also replied to a fan, who said that he hopes it's the real Brody King with, "I like fake ones better."

Tama also wrote another tweet seeming to instigate this newfound rivalry. Tonga's full quote was: "What's good Villain Enterprises......"

Since the Briscoes lost the ROH tag championships, that means that PCO and Brody King will be going against the IWGP Tag Team Champions "Guerrillas of Destiny" at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. The match is a winner takes all the gold match.

Villain Enterprises leader Marty Scurll will also be competing at the G1 Supercard, as he will be in a ladder match at G1 Supercard for the ROH World Championship against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Matt Taven.

Bullet Club leader and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White will also be having a title match against the winner of the ongoing New Japan Cup.

You can read the full Twitter exchange below:

