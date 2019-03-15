PCO & Brody King won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at tonight's ROH 17th Anniversary PPV. This is PCO & King's first time winning the titles. The Brisoces won them back in December.
As of right now, PCO and King will face IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny in a Titles vs. Titles match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
