Above is the official logo for WrestleMania 36, which takes place on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The logo has a pirate theme, similar to the logo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. Pirates are a big part of the culture in the city, which hosts the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

