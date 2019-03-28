- Above is a clip from the latest Hidden Gem additions on the WWE Network, featuring 2019 WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and "Road Dogg" BG James going at it on the WCW Pro episode from November 14, 1994. The full upload on the WWE Network runs just over 5 minutes.

- WWE stock was up 1.34% today, closing at $86.00 per share. Today's high was $86.16 and the low was $83.90.

- Former Mae Young Classic competitor Piper Niven (Viper) finally made her return to the company on this week's WWE NXT UK episode. Niven confronted Rhea Ripley following Ripley's win over Xia Brookside. Niven approached the ring but Ripley retreated to the back. Niven then took the mic and declared that Ripley is no longer the most dominant woman in NXT UK.

The 27 year old Scottish wrestler worked WWE's 2017 Mae Young Classic and defeated Santana Garrett in the first round, then Serena Deeb in the second round. She lost to current NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm in the third round.

Below are shots from Niven's NXT UK debut along with comments from both Niven and Ripley:

Cute... Real cute. @viperpiperniven since your new around here I let you off easy, but next time you decide to interrupt me, you better be ready. https://t.co/OwTwh7LLSa — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 27, 2019