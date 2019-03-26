- Rey Mysterio's son Dominick made another appearance on WWE SmackDown this week, his second this month. There's no word yet on if this will lead to some sort of WWE developmental deal for Dominick, who has been training for a pro wrestling career. As noted last week, the 21 year old will be sitting in the front row for Rey's WrestleMania 35 match against WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Above is video from tonight's segment on SmackDown, where Dominick took shots at Joe.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT saw Ricochet and Aleister Black defeat SAnitY in tag team action.

- Next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Baltimore, the final show before WrestleMania 35, will feature Mike Kanellis getting another match against Akira Tozawa. Kanellis defeated Tozawa on last week's episode. Mike was accused of needing his wife's help to defeat Tozawa in last week's match.

Below is video from tonight's episode where 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick made the match. The Brian Kendrick will be in Tozawa's corner while Maria Kanellis will be in her husband's corner.