- Last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retain their titles over Aleister Black & Ricochet and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat. Above is post-show video of Black and Ricochet talking to Cathy Kelley. Cathy said they must be ecstatic with the match, knowing The Revival still sees them as a threat to the straps.

Black responded, "Ecstatic? You think we're ecstatic with losing? Ecstatic would imply that we are content and that, that will not suffice. Not in any setting, not in any way."

Ricochet added, "They should consider us threats to the RAW Tag Team Championships because we are threats to the RAW Tag Team Champions. No, we didn't come out victorious tonight but they know this is far from over."

- WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside turns 53 years old today while ECW Original "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe turns 52.

- As noted, there is speculation on WWE doing Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania 35 after guest commentator Phoenix was double teamed by Snuka and Jax following the WWE Fastlane match that saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retain over Jax and Snuka. Natalya ran down to make the save for her friend but she was also beat down, setting up a Samoan Slaughterhouse vs. Divas of Destruction match for the biggest show of the year. Natalya tweeted the following after the match and said she will always have Beth's back: