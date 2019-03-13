- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and WALTER vs. The Coffey Brothers in the main event, plus Flash Morgan Webster vs. Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray's debut vs. Candy Floss, Noam Dar and more.

- The dark match before tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Chelsea Green defeat Jessie Elaban in singles action. Green is former Impact Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness.

- Roman Reigns has been added to WrestleMania 35 Axxess from the Brooklyn Pier 12. Reigns will be appearing at a Premium VIP signing on Monday, April 8, the day after WrestleMania 35. The signing begins at 2pm that day before the big post-WrestleMania RAW. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via the link below.