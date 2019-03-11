- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT couple Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro as they take fans from the gym to a NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on the E! network, featuring The Bella Twins in New York City for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view:

"Women Take Center Stage: The first-ever Women's Pay-Per-View, Evolution; the Bellas take New York by storm; Nicole is determined to show the world what she is made of in her match against Ronda Rousey."

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and commented on The Shield reuniting for the win over Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane last night. He wrote, "One last time. One last ride. Brothers Forever. #WWEFastlane"

As noted, tonight's RAW from Pittsburgh will open with The Shield giving their farewell address.

You can see Reigns' tweet below: