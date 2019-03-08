Roman Reigns had the opportunity to speak with Talksport.com about the current status of WWE and the potential exits from some of the company's top stars.

It's no secret that Dean Ambrose is set to depart from WWE after this year's WrestleMania, as was confirmed by the company itself. Along with Ambrose, Reigns' cousins, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, have also been rumored as to be leaving WWE once their contracts expire. Reigns explained how he doesn't want to see the people closest to him exit the company, however, he understands that you sometimes need to go elsewhere for your worth to be recognized.

"I think I put a little bit more pressure on myself to be more than just a friend and a peer," Reigns started. "The Usos… obviously they are my family. But Dean is the same way...That's the hardest part for me. These situations where the business comes up and I'm always for giving advice, giving my perspective and what I might do in that situation. But when it comes down to it this is business, and these men are businessmen and they're going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want."

Reigns is aware that each person has a different idea of satisfaction in life. At the end of the day, he wants those closest to him to be happy, regardless of what that entails, but for Reigns, his form of happiness would be to see his loved ones choose to stick close by.

"Obviously, in my locker room, I want the very best performers and young men around me, but I honestly think that's on them to know what's going to make them happy, where they want to be and what's going to bring that satisfaction to themselves," Reigns said. "Because at the end of the day, only we know what we want as an individual, as a person. But yeah, for me, I can only give them the advice that I would want and that is to be happy and that's what I'll tell them. Whatever that entails, do what you have to do to make you and your family happy. For me and my family, that's having the same people around me that I've had and that's the hard part is seeing people go."

Whether The Usos and Ambrose "get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want" remains to be seen. Even if they choose to depart from the company, Reigns pictures a future where they're reminiscing on the good ol' days together.

"Regardless, I'm so close with this locker room, the majority of these guys are going to hear from me when I'm grey talking about the pops we used to get and the towns we used to make," Reigns joked. "That's the most important thing for me, that we all achieve that happiness and we get that closure we need to move on."

The discovery that Ambrose was leaving WWE didn't initially shock Reigns. After confirming that there was validity to the story, Reigns remembered how Ambrose prefers to be in situations where he doesn't have to rely on other people, and this would have further reinforced that trait. Reigns believes that he may have some influence on Ambrose to stay once he receives some quality time to discuss the situation with him, however, no matter if he leaves or chooses to stay, Reigns sees a future where he remains close to Dean.

"First of all, I had to read it through an article or Twitter or something like that, so I didn't really take it too seriously," Reigns explained. "I've always known Ambrose and we've talked about it – he likes to stay unpredictable. He likes to march to the beat of his own drum, and I know one thing is he just wants to be happy. He's kind of always been preparing to get to a point where he doesn't have to rely on anybody, and we've been fortunate enough to have a crazy rollercoaster ride and such a great job over the past few years, and we've been fortunate enough to secure ourselves.

"So, I'm not surprised because I know if he wants a break, or needs a break, he's going to take it and do it his way. But it was a big shock and we still haven't really gotten into it, or really talked much about it, because since I got back it's been pretty much foot down to the floor, hitting the gas pedal pretty hard. But it's something we're going to have to get into a little more, it concerns me a bit. I never want one of my close friends to leave but if he does leave this company, we're still going to be close and talk all the time."

Roman Reigns will join Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to reform "The Shield" in a six-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at this Sunday's WWE Fastlane PPV.

Source: talksport.com