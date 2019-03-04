- As noted, the WWE Chronicle series will return to the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The 30-minute special will focus on Roman Reigns and his recent return from battling leukemia. Above is a preview clip with Reigns talking about inspiring other cancer patients and setting an example for them.
- WWE stock was down 1.87% today, closing at $83.98 per share. Today's high was $86.83 and the low was $82.12.
- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T went live today to announce his new ESPN Radio show. "The Hall of Fame" will premiere on Monday, March 11 on ESPN 97.5 in the Houston, TX market. Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore will discuss all things sports from 9-11pm local time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fans can listen locally on ESPN 97.5 or use the ESPN 97.5 radio app. Below are a few related tweets:
March 4, 2019
The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore premieres on ESPN 97.5 next Monday@BookerT5xhttps://t.co/0MS0erdK5c— ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) March 4, 2019
@Degenerates975 and @espn975 are happy welcome @BookerT5x and @bradgilmore to the family!! The Hall of Fame starts Monday at 9PM on @espn975 @AJIsTheReal @FredFaour pic.twitter.com/hhpDY4LX4l— The Blitz (@Degenerates975) March 4, 2019
We are an exciting new addition to the ESPN 97.5 lineup and will get started on Monday, March 11. The show will air from 9-11PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Hall of Fame will discuss all things sports and of course will feature plenty of wrestling, MMA, boxing & more pic.twitter.com/aEDcWcNIPC— Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) March 5, 2019