- As noted, the WWE Chronicle series will return to the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The 30-minute special will focus on Roman Reigns and his recent return from battling leukemia. Above is a preview clip with Reigns talking about inspiring other cancer patients and setting an example for them.

- WWE stock was down 1.87% today, closing at $83.98 per share. Today's high was $86.83 and the low was $82.12.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T went live today to announce his new ESPN Radio show. "The Hall of Fame" will premiere on Monday, March 11 on ESPN 97.5 in the Houston, TX market. Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore will discuss all things sports from 9-11pm local time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fans can listen locally on ESPN 97.5 or use the ESPN 97.5 radio app. Below are a few related tweets:

