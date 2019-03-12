- Above is the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Harlem Heat's Booker T and Stevie Ray.

- It looks like WWE will not be releasing the Crown Jewel event on DVD, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. It's likely that the release was nixed due to the controversy surrounding the event, WWE's working relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the state-sponsored murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It was originally reported back in October that Crown Jewel would be released on DVD in early 2019 but those plans have been scrapped, meaning DVD collectors will have to wait to add WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' ring return to their collections.

- WWE UK announced today that Roman Reigns has been added to the annual post-WrestleMania tour of the UK in May. The tour begins on May 8 and runs through May 18 with eight live events in the UK and Ireland. RAW and SmackDown will air from the O2 Arena in London, England on May 13 and May 14. WWE UK tweeted the following on Reigns being added to the tour: