Ronda Rousey opened up candidly once again, as she usually does during her Ronda on the Road YouTube series. As noted, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Rousey unleashed an expletive-filled rant about how wrestling is "made up".

During the most recent episode of her YouTube show, Rousey travels to Pittsburgh with her crew. As the camera rolls on, Rousey mentions how the previous video that ended up garnering national media attention would have likely resulted in any other WWE superstar getting fired if they pulled a similar stunt.

"I think they would have got fired [if they made a similar video], which might be one reason why maybe it's a double standard that's pissing people off. [Go get a metal and beat some women up for real], then you can say f--k," Rousey said with a chuckle.

Toward the end of the video, a drowsy Ronda can be seen getting her makeup and hair taken care of after RAW has come to a conclusion in Pittsburgh. As she's sitting and opening up to the camera, Rousey begins to express the admiration she has for her fellow "heel" characters in WWE, many of which she has been in rivalries with just weeks ago.

"Now that I'm a heel, I can be, like, openly profess my love to all the heels that I love. Here's a list of some of the heels that I love: I love you, Liv Morgan, I love you, Sarah Logan, I love you, Ruby Riott, and I love you, Stephanie McMahon. Well, I can't go down the whole list. I'll probably ruin everything, and everyone's all mad. 'No, you're not supposed to like people that you're supposed to hate,' Rousey mocked. 'Eh, don't like her photo. Okay? Thanks.'"

Ronda Rousey will be defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, taking place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7, 2019.