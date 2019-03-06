WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey appears to be wrapping up her current WWE run soon.

WWE has been releasing new advertising for events after WrestleMania, and Rousey is not featured for any shows after the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW at the Barclays Center on Monday, April 8th. She is advertised for all of the remaining RAWs heading into WrestleMania.

Rousey is also not advertised for any more live events following the RAW live event a week from Sunday on March 17th at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As we previously reported, Rousey will be attached to the company for years to come as she signed a multi-year deal in 2018. It's not known when she plans to return, if she will work a similar schedule or have a new role when she is back.

Rousey was asked by ESPNW about reports of her leaving WWE to start a family after WrestleMania back in January. While Rousey was non-committal about her WWE plans after 'Mania, she said that no one can speak "speak on the plans for my uterus."

"I've not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family," Rousey told ESPNW. "But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant? I've never had a baby before, I don't know these kinds of things.

"It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, 'Hey, surprise twist, I'm pregnant.' That would be fun. There's a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we've gotta make as a family. I'm trying to figure it out as I go along."

Rousey is schedule to appear at this weekend's RAW live events in Toronto and Rochester on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While she is not scheduled for a match at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, she is advertised to appear.