- As noted, rocker Joan Jett will perform the "Bad Reputation" theme song for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey when she walks to the ring for the WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. WWE posted this video of a very excited Rousey reacting to the big news.

"Hey, guess what? Joan Jett is playing my entrance at WrestleMania," Rousey exclaimed. "And I've never even met Joan Jett. Joan Jett I love you so much, and you're amazing and I totally can't wait, and it's going to be really hard for me to make a bee line down that ramp instead of just coming over and like, just being in awe of your amazingness. But, I cannot wait. Thank you so much for coming. This is an immense honor and I'm going to make sure this is the best show that you have ever seen, second to your own show because that is the best show ever. Thank you Joan, see you soon."

- WWE stock was up 1.22% today, closing at $88.29 per share. Today's high was $91.10 and the low was $87.03.

- Below is a new promo for the WrestleMania 35 singles match between Shane McMahon and The Miz: