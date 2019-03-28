Above is the latest episode of the "Ronda on the Road" series from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and her personal YouTube channel. This episodes features Rousey on the road to this past Monday's RAW at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While talking about her WrestleMania 35 main event with new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch being officially announced, Rousey went on a rant about how WWE used the "main event" term.

"Which is so funny because I only heard of main event being used as a verb when I came to WWE, you know? When I was in the UFC, it was like, 'You're in the main event or headlining,' headlining was the verb," Rousey said. "Everyone's like, 'Main eventing,' and I'm like, 'How is this like a verb? Why are we using this as a verb now?' Then I was like, 'I wanna say headline.' And they're like, 'No, you need to say main eventing.' I'm like, 'This is now the designated verb, this isn't just something that's acceptable and people use it?' It's now what people prefer, it's the strangest thing. But yea, in the fictitious world of WWE, main event is a word, and it and it's possible to be main eventing. But it still sounds weird to me."

Rousey also shared her thoughts on the people who were angry that she didn't fail, and said another Lynch vs. Flair match would not have made the main event of WrestleMania. Rousey said they need her for the main event, and she made it happen.

"It's really cool to see people so pissed off, that thought I would fail miserably," Rousey said. "And see that within one year, I'm in the main event of WrestleMania. You know what? I could promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 would not have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me and I made it happen," Rousey said.

Regarding WrestleMania 35, Rousey said the event needs to be a major success because it is the first time that women have closed the biggest show of the year. She said the future of women's wrestling depends on the success of the event.

"Going into this WrestleMania, I think it's just... we jut need to make sure the event is a huge success," Rousey said. "It needs to do extremely well views, I mean, it needs to do extremely well on pay-per-view buys. I want it to be the best ever, because we need the women headlining WrestleMania to not be an isolated event. We need it to be proof that this works and if we don't do that, then everything that we've done is for nothing, and we're going to take so many years and steps back. So, there's just so much depending on the success of this event. It really reminds me of me and [Liz] Carmouche for UFC. Everything depended on that event [UFC 157] being a success. The whole future of women in that sport, and I think the future of the women in this industry depends on the success of WrestleMania 35."