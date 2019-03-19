- We noted before how WWE and Girl Up were partnering for a series of videos to celebrate Women's History Month during March. Above is new video of Charlotte Flair talking to Girl Up Leader Lauren Yang about Serena Williams and Irena Sendler.

- Aleister Black missed last night's WWE RAW because he and wife Zelina Vega were on their honeymoon. Vega also missed the SmackDown live event in Rockford, IL. We noted last week how Black and Vega were headed to Amsterdam for half of their honeymoon. They were married back in November 2018. Last night's RAW saw Ricochet defeat Jinder Mahal in singles action due to Black's absence.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today and sent a message to WWE after last night's incident on RAW. As noted, Rousey and husband Travis Browne dropped a few security guards after her squash win over Dana Brooke. The announcers wondered if Rousey would suffer another storyline fine like the one she received last week.

Rousey wrote, "@wwe can fire me whenever they want. They can't control me with this [email protected] can't control me with hired [email protected] can go ahead and fine me however much they want. They can't control me with money."

You can see her full tweet below, which was a plug for her website: