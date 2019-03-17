WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey added two new shirts to her personal website's store. The first simply says, "Break Kayfabe," and the other is "Restricted: Under 17 requires accompanying mark or adult guardian. No respect for the business, breaks kayfabe, violence and language."

Earlier this month in her Ronda on the Road series, Rousey went on a rant about going off script and breaking kayfabe on the March 4 episode of RAW.

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn't f---ing say it," Rousey said. "It's not a promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their f---ing act anymore, I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but f--- em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b------ can f---ing touch me. The end."

She tweeted out her new t-shirts earlier today and this to add, "Do you Break Kayfabe and send marks into a tweeting rage? Then your conduct may be Rated Rowdy! Avoid offending the easily offended by warning them off with one of these @RRouseydotcom limited edition T-shirt's!"

Rousey will defend her title against Charlotte and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.