Above is the latest episode of "Ronda on the Road" from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on her personal YouTube page. This episode features Rousey and husband Travis Browne on the road from the weekend live event in Green Bay to this week's RAW in Chicago.

Rousey joked about being fined by WWE again at one point, due to her actions on this week's RAW. Browne furthered his own storyline of being "banned" from RAW and said it was all worth it, referring to when he put hands on security guards this week.

"I might not be allowed to come to RAWs anytime soon," Browne said. "I don't give a s--t, it was totally worth it."

Rousey added, "Oh, no! They're going to dock that paycheck that I don't even need."

Rousey was later asked about her Triple Threat with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair possibly not being the main event of WrestleMania 35. Rousey and Browne both said they've done everything they can to make sure it is the headliner.

"Well, I feel like I've already done everything necessary to make sure it's the main event," Rousey said. "It's gotten to the point where people are talking about there's rumors that it might not be the main event. It seems like such a foregone conclusion that I feel like I've already done everything I possibly can."

Browne joked, "Me, too. It's been a really daunting task. But we're here. There's a rumor that it may not be the main event, so you know what that means? People already know it's the main event."