It's no secret that WWE has made several changes to the storyline that will end with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are more twists to come in the storyline.

There's no word yet on what kind of twists WWE has planned but things should really heat up after Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view when the Triple Threat is made official. Fastlane will feature Lynch vs. Flair in singles action. Lynch will be added to Flair vs. Rousey at WrestleMania to make it a Triple Threat if she wins, but she will be "done" if she loses, according to Stephanie McMahon.

WWE could go a few different ways with the finish to the WrestleMania Triple Threat but the result largely depends on Rousey's final date with WWE, according to the Observer. Rousey is currently scheduled to finish up the day after WrestleMania, indicating a big blow-off at WrestleMania or possibly RAW. It's always possible that Vince McMahon talks Rousey into a contract extension, but we've heard nothing on that direction.

The Observer points to how all three Superstars have tried hard to make their physical angles look legit and more real than what we usually see in WWE. We noted before that Rousey wanted Lynch to hit her as hard as she could with the kendo stick during their angle at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Becky did just that and Ronda needed 7 stitches to close a cut on her elbow. Flair was also left with a bunch of bruises on her arm from the Chamber attack. Rousey also asked Flair to hit her as hard as he could, over and over, when recently taking kendo stick shots from her. Rousey wanted to have real welts, bruises and blood from the attack.

Regarding the attack from Rousey to Lynch on this week's RAW, Rousey was told to do everything she would do in a real fight at real fight intensity, but no punches or kicks to Becky's face, and obviously not to actually hurt her. There was still a stiff knee to the face. The idea was that Becky would take Rousey's best punishment and still show up at SmackDown the next day to fight with Flair.

The physicality of things may have actually secured Lynch's spot in the WrestleMania storyline as The Observer points to how Lynch getting injured by Nia Jax back in mid-November could have been the greatest thing that has happened to her, at least in terms of the RAW Women's Title. Lynch was scheduled to lose to Rousey's armbar in their Survivor Series pay-per-view match that was nixed due to the injury, which would have greatly reduced Lynch's chances of being in the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

