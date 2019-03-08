As noted, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is receiving mainstream media attention after going on an expletive-ridden rant during the latest episode of her "Ronda on the Road" YouTube series. For those who missed it, you can see the rant above. Rousey talked about going "off-script" this past Monday on RAW with her promo, which she said was not a promo.

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn't f--king say it," Rousey said. "It's not a promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their f--king act anymore, I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but f--k 'em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b-----s can f--king touch me. The end."

Rousey also called out Becky Lynch, by her real name, for Lynch's recent comments on her husband Travis Browne.

"Becky pissed me off the most recently," Rousey said. "You know what? I'm not going to even call her Becky. Rebecca Quinn talked s--t about my husband, and I told her I'd beat the f--k out of her next time I saw her. And guess what I beat the f--k out of her, didn't I? It's been building up in me since Survivor Series, 100%"

Rousey has received a significant amount of mainstream media attention for her YouTube rant today, with everyone from TMZ to Fox News to Sports Illustrated giving her attention.

Rousey has also received responses from various pro wrestlers on social media today, including shots from her planned WrestleMania 35 opponents Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Flair brought up Rousey's last two UFC losses when responding to the YouTube rant. She wrote, "Can someone please remind Captain Badass here that her last two fights before coming to WWE ended with her unconscious and sobbing in the cage? Four years ago, you were untouchable. Now? Not so much. You're a class act, @RondaRousey"

Lynch trolled Rousey today by photoshopping her face onto a photo of Britney Spears attacking paparazzi with an umbrella during her infamous 2007 personal issues. Lynch wrote, "Ronnie since The Man came around. If you can't hack it, get your jacket."

Rusev once again had fun with Rousey-related Twitter drama and wrote, "Ronda's new character is not real. She is playing a badass but we all know she ain't in REAL LIFE"

Lacey Evans also made a reference to Rousey's UFC 193 loss to Holly Holm. She wrote, "Looorrdddd.... Someone needs to wear that same Holly Holm gear and shut her the hell up #UntouchableMyAss"

Former WCW star Disco Inferno approved of the rant and said he's looking forward to seeing what's next. He tweeted, "Love this. I imagine the fans are losing their s--t over it since they have been stuck in this millennial wrestling bubble. Anxious to see what's next." He continued, "Kayfabe has long been dead and the suspension of disbelief does not exist anymore. Thank the overabundance of wrestlers and wrestling media that has treated this as "art" for years."

Eric Bischoff used his signature "#ControversyCreatesCash" line in response to the rant. When plugging his podcast, Bischoff asked listeners, "Did #rondarousey white hot promo go too far, or are we seeing the beginning of a much need edge to #WWE story and character?" A fan tweeted Bischoff about how a lot of people are going to be upset if Rousey leaves WrestleMania 35 with the title, or if she doesn't lose it at the next pay-per-view. Bischoff responded, "Or she hangs on to the title with legitimate heet and we have a heel champion. Thats a best case scenario for the long term IMO."

The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott also weighed-in on the rant. Liv wrote in response, "Lol my body is sore all the time ... that's not fake. That's real." Ruby added, "I've said it before....the #RiottSquad is the change that this division needs, cause everyone else seems to have lost their damn minds."

