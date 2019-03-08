- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley checking in from the WrestleMania 36 press conference at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. As noted, WrestleMania 36 has been confirmed for April 5, 2020 from the stadium.

- WWE will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan for two RAW live events on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is scheduled to appear. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 13. Other Superstars advertised to appear are WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Nia Jax, Natalya, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

- Speaking of Banks and Bayley, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions made a special appearance at Thursday's NXT live event from Largo, FL. They cut an in-ring promo during intermission and then watched from ringside for the Triple Threat match with Kairi Sane and Io Shirai, Vanessa Borne and Aliyah, Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez. That match ended in a No Contest when the heels attacked Sane and Shirai. Banks and Bayley made the save for the babyfaces, then posed with them to end the segment.

There have been rumors on Banks and Bayley defending in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 35, possibly against one RAW team, one SmackDown team and one NXT team. Fans want to see Shirai and Sane be that NXT team represented at WrestleMania as they chanted "WrestleMania!" while Banks and Bayley posed with them.

Below are photos and videos from last night's appearance, along with tweets from Shirai, Banks and Bayley:

We want the whole damn thing. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 8, 2019

Sometimes you leave your mark, and hope that the next ones will carry the torch. Not only are these women carrying it, they're lighting the roof on fire. NXT is in good hands. We look forward to the competition. #BankOnIt #BossNHugConnection #womenstagtitles https://t.co/f2Iub27PAF — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 8, 2019

Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.