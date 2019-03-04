One half of The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champion, Scott Dawson has just revealed which tag team he would like to have a match with. This all started when someone sent him a tweet saying: "@ScottDawsonWWE I know you've heard it before but The Revival is the best tag team in wrestling. Period." Dawson replied: "Yes I've heard it before. Never gets old when someone puts us over."

Another fan then jumped on the thread and shared that while everyone would like to see The Revival wrestle The Young Bucks, he would like to see them fight Ring of Honor stars Jay and Mark Briscoe. It seemed that Dawson happily agreed because he replied back with, "Me Too."

Before winning the titles on the February 11th episode of RAW, the duo had wanted to be released from their WWE contracts because of the lack of direction of the whole tag team division as well as how their own booking was.

You can read the tweets between Dawson and the two fans below: