- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most thrilling tap outs caused by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

- EC3 turns 36 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Martel turns 63 and wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush turns 43. Also, today would have been the 93rd birthday of legendary wrestling announcer Lance Russell.

- As noted, 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman worked as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week, and made special appearances at a few NXT live events. Waltman took to Twitter on Sunday and praised the WWE developmental system.

Waltman wrote, "I want to thank everyone at @WWENXT & @WWEPC for having me as a guest coach. They have the healthiest culture & work environment I've ever seen. That, along with the greatest young roster of talent I've ever seen, gives me great hope for our industry's future."

You can see his full tweet below: